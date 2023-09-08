ADVERTISEMENT

Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada teeming with devotees on the last Friday of sravana masam

September 08, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

Over 500 women take part in the free Varalakshmi vratam performed on the sixth floor of Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam

The Hindu Bureau

The devotees, more particularly women, turned up in huge numbers on the last Friday of Sravana maasam, auspicious month of Telugu calendar, atop Indrakeeladri, abode of goddess Kanaka Durga, here. 

Authorities of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam made arrangements to meet the rush. More than 500 women took part in the free Varalakshmi vratam which was performed on the sixth floor of Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam. 

Earlier, the vratam was performed as ‘arjita seva’ wherein the devotees pay the prescribed fee. At around 10 a.m. the free vratam was also performed for the convenience of the devotees. Special kumkum archana was also performed in view of Sravana maasam. Nitya arjita sevas (daily arjitha sevas) like Khadga malarchana, Laksha kumkum archana, Sri Chakra Navavarana archana, Chandi Homam etc were also performed. The devotees took part in the nitya arjita sevas as well in a good number as they consider Sravana masam is auspicious month to conduct pujas. 

Kanaka Durga temple Executive Officer Dharbamulla Bramaramba said that there was good response from the devotees for the Varalakshmi vratam being performed by the temple priests. The temple provided puja items to the women devotees who took part in the free Varalakshmi vratam. The temple provided darshan to them via special queue lines, she said. Vedic committee member Marthi Yagna Narayana sarma, Devasthanam Trust Board members Katta Sattaiah, Bachu Madhavi Krishna and others were present.

