HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada teeming with devotees on the last Friday of sravana masam

Over 500 women take part in the free Varalakshmi vratam performed on the sixth floor of Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam

September 08, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The Hindu Bureau

The devotees, more particularly women, turned up in huge numbers on the last Friday of Sravana maasam, auspicious month of Telugu calendar, atop Indrakeeladri, abode of goddess Kanaka Durga, here. 

Authorities of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam made arrangements to meet the rush. More than 500 women took part in the free Varalakshmi vratam which was performed on the sixth floor of Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam. 

Earlier, the vratam was performed as ‘arjita seva’ wherein the devotees pay the prescribed fee. At around 10 a.m. the free vratam was also performed for the convenience of the devotees. Special kumkum archana was also performed in view of Sravana maasam. Nitya arjita sevas (daily arjitha sevas) like Khadga malarchana, Laksha kumkum archana, Sri Chakra Navavarana archana, Chandi Homam etc were also performed. The devotees took part in the nitya arjita sevas as well in a good number as they consider Sravana masam is auspicious month to conduct pujas. 

Kanaka Durga temple Executive Officer Dharbamulla Bramaramba said that there was good response from the devotees for the Varalakshmi vratam being performed by the temple priests. The temple provided puja items to the women devotees who took part in the free Varalakshmi vratam. The temple provided darshan to them via special queue lines, she said. Vedic committee member Marthi Yagna Narayana sarma, Devasthanam Trust Board members Katta Sattaiah, Bachu Madhavi Krishna and others were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.