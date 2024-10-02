Kanaka Durga temple geared up for Dasara: EO

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam here is geared up for the 10-day Dasara festival which begins on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Kanaka Durga temple Executive Officer K.S. Rama Rao the presiding deity would be adorned in 10 different alankarams during the festival. The devotees will witness 10 manifestations of Goddess Durga in 10 different alankarams throughout the festival, culminating in a special appearance as Sri Rajarajeshwari Devi Alankaram on the concluding day.

Each day of the festival will feature the presiding deity, Goddess Kanaka Durga, adorned in a different avatar, or manifestation. The Vaidic Committee and priests had suggested that the Dasara festival celebrations begin with Sri Bala Tripura Sundari Devi alankaram this year. The other alankarams include Sri Gayatri Devi, Sri Annapoorna Devi, Sri Lalitha Tripura Sundari Devi, Sri Maha Chandi Devi, Sri Maha Lakshmi Devi, Sri Saraswati Devi, Sri Durga Devi, Sri Mahishasuramardhini Devi, and Sri Rajarajeswari Devi, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The EO said that special kumkum archana would be performed during the Dasara. Devotees have to pay ₹3,000 to take part in the kumkum archana. The couple participating in the Kumkum archana would have darshan from Bangaru Vakili of the temple. The kumkum archana ticket would be ₹5,000 on Saraswati alankaram day. The temple would provide saree, dhoti, big laddu, photo, Sri chakra peetham, kumkum barine, 2-sakthi kankanam and kumkum prasadam to the devotees participating in kumkum archana.

The devotees would have to pay ₹4,000 to take part in Chandi yagam. They would get the prasadams etc as given to the kumkum archana devotees.

The Executive Officer said that the Kanaka Durga temple priests would perform Teppotsavam, a celestial boat ride, for the goddess Kanaka Durga and Lord Malleswara Swamyvarlu on the concluding day. The processional deities would be brought to the Durga ghat. The processional deities would be placed in a swam-shaped boat for the Teppposavam. The devotees can visit www.kanakadurgamma.org to book seva tickets and for Dasara festival details, he added.

Kanaka Durga temple Sthanacharya Vishnubotla Sivaprasada Sarma, Vaidic Committee member Srinivasa Sastry and others spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.