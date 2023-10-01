Kanaka Durga temple EO transferred even as Dasara is fast approaching

October 01, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

With Dasara round the corner, the State government has transferred Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam Executive Officer (EO) Dharbamulla Bramaramba on Sunday and appointed Deputy Collector M. Sreenivas, who is under the orders of posting as DRO, NTR District, as the new EO, according to a government order.

The nine-day Dasara festival will begin on October 15 and conclude on October 23. Dasara and Bhavani deeksha are two main festivals conducted by the Kanaka Durga temple, one of the largest temples in the State. Thousands throng Indrakeeladri during the festivities, especially on moola nakshstram day. The Chief Minister too will present silk robes to the presiding deity.

The transfer of the EO has raised many an eyebrow as the festival is just a fortnight away. The gap between Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam Trust Board, local MLAs and the EO had reportedly widened recently, sources said. Though the Minister for Endowments had asserted that political leadership and officials should worktogether, it does not seem to have worked out.

The government said in G.O. 1944 that Deputy Collector Peddi Roja, who is currently working as Additional Commissioner, Guntur Municipal Corporation, has been posted as DRO, Krishna District. P. Venkata Ramana, DRO, Krishna District, has been posted as DRO, Bapatla District in existing vacancy. S.V. Nageswara Rao, who was awaiting posting, has been posted as DRO, NTR District, in existing vacancy.