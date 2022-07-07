Kanaka Durga temple deposits 10 kg gold in SBI

Unused articles put in gold bond scheme following directions from govt.

Unused articles put in gold bond scheme following directions from govt.

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam has deposited the gold donated by devotees to Goddess Kanaka Durga, with the State Bank of India (SBI).

After appraisal of the gold offerings on Thursday, the temple officials deposited 10.453 kg gold in the gold bond scheme. The deposit was made following the directions from the government.

The gold articles and ornaments that were not being used were appraised by the jewellery verification officer Durga Bhavani before they were deposited in the gold bond scheme. Temple EO D. Bhramaramba, Endowments Regional Joint Commissioner M.V. Suresh Babu and others were present.