Kanaka Durga temple decked up for Dasara fete from today

No ‘antaralaya’ darshan, six queue lines arranged

The stage is set for 10-day Dasara festivities atop Indrakeeladri, the abode of Goddess Kanaka Durga here.

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam is geared up to conduct the festival in a grand manner this year.

The festivities begin with ‘snapana’ on Monday ( September 26) and will continue till October 5.

Last year, the festival was celebrated for nine days as per the Telugu calendar.

The Devasthanam authorities are expecting about 10 lakh devotees this year. There was a dip in the turnout of devotees during the last two years because of COVID-19. The rush of Bhavani devotees is expected from October 5 to 7.

The devasthanam authorities say that the expenditure was ₹3 crore last year and is expected to go up to ₹4 crore this year as the cost of illumination has increased considerably — about ₹2 crore will be spent on works like illumination, queue lines and tonsuring arrangements. The revenue which was ₹11.50 crore last year, is expected to touch ₹15 crore.

Devotees will not be allowed to take a holy dip in the Krishna river as it is in spate. Instead, 800 showers have been arranged at Sitammavari Paadalu, Bhavani Ghat, Punnami Ghat, and Dhobi Ghat. From Sitammavari Paadalu to Dhobi Ghat 500 showers have been arranged while 200 and 100 respectively have been arranged at Punnami Ghat and Bhavani Ghat.

Temple Executive Officer (EO) Dharbamulla Bhramaramba says there will be no ‘antaralaya’ darshan during the festival. All other queue lines, including the ₹100, ₹300 and free darshan will continue as usual.

The online booking facility for ₹100 and ₹300 has been made available while only current booking is available for VIP darshan, ₹500 ticket per head, she adds.

A total of five queue lines will run simultaneously for a hassle-free darshan. Three lines from the Vinayaka temple to the Kanaka Durga temple via the toll gate have been arranged. In addition, two lines from the Om turning, one for free darshan and another for VIP, will be maintained. Also, another queue line will run from Kummaripalem via the headwater works for the convenience of the devotees coming from that side of the city.

The devasthanam made arrangements for 180 temporary toilets at different locations. Also, drinking water will be supplied in the queue lines. About 1,80,000 water sachets have been kept ready.

The devotees can buy the ‘prasadam’ at any of the 18 designated counters. Tonsuring halls will be opened at Sitammavari Paadalu, Bhavani and Punnami ghats. Arrangements have been made to provide free meals to 10,000 devotees per day.