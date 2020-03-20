Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada’s Kanaka Durga Temple closed for devotees from today evening

Sri Durga Mallesewara Swamyvarla Devasthanam will be out of bounds for devotees from today (Friday) evening onwards.

The Temple’s Executive Officer M.V. Suresh Babu on Friday said the decision was taken to check the spread of the dreaded coronavirus.

“The daily rituals in all these temples will, however, be performed by the priests. Only the devotees will not be allowed,” he said.

