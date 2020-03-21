Kanaka Durga temple closed for devotees

VIJAYAWADA

21 March 2020 01:12 IST

The Kanaka Durga temple here turned out of bounds for the devotees from Friday evening following the health advisory of the government.

The daily rituals and pujas in all the temples located on Indrakeelari would, however, be performed as per temple customs.

The temple trust board met here to discuss the measures to be taken and decided to close the temple for the devotees until the situation improved.

Trust board chairman Pyla Sominaidu and Executive Officer M.V. Suresh Babu said the temple was closed for the devotees as part of the measures to avoid large gathering.

“It is a temporary measure. The devotees will be informed as and when a decision is taken to allow darshan of the presiding deity again. The devasthanam will take all precautions before throwing open the temple for the devotees,” he said, and requested the devotees to cooperate with the temple management.

Priests would perform ‘homams’ and ‘paryana’ from Saturday to invoke divine blessings to save people from the dreaded virus. The rituals would continue till April 3. ‘Poornahuti’ would be performed on that day at 10.30 a.m., they added.