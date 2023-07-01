Kanaka Durga temple board Chairman objects to transfer of his PA

July 01, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST

The transfer of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devastanam Trust Board Chairman Karnati Rambabu’s personal assistant, Ratna Reddy, has widened the gap further between the temple management and the trust board.

Temple Executive Officer (EO) D. Bhramaramba transferred Mr. Ratna Reddy, who was attached to the Chairman’s peshi, to another wing of the temple on Friday.

Mr. Rambabu raised objection over the transfer of his PA, and asked the Endowments Department to withdraw the order immediately.

The transfers were made without his knowledge and the shuffling of staff every three months would disturb the administration. A representation had been submitted to the Endowments officials to retain Mr. Ratna Reddy, Mr. Rambabu told The Hindu.

“How can an employee render justice to the job, if he is transferred every three months? The quality of services to devotees will also suffer due to the frequent reshuffles,” Mr. Rambabu said.

Ms. Bhramaramba said the transfer was made as per the orders of the Endowments Commissioner. The same was conveyed to the Chairman during the recent trust board meeting, she said.

“We are making transfers to prevent corruption and ensure more transparency. The trust board Chairman can utilise the services of Mr. Ratna Reddy, if he wants to,” she said.