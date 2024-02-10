Kammasigadam Mahalakshmi temple gears up for annual celebrations in Srikakulam district

February 10, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Historic Kammasigadam Mahalakshmi temple is gearing up for its annual celebrations between February 16 and 18 at Kammasigadam village of Ranasthalam mandal of Srikakulam district.

The locals give importance to the annual fete. They invite their relatives, well-wishers and others to the annual celebrations as they feel that the presiding deity would bless them with health and wealth. The locals believed that Mahalakshmi, second wife of Gurrappa, commander in chief of Vizianagaram Princely State, had become the Goddess at Kammasigadam after she sacrificed her life.

Mahalakshmi died while jumping into funeral pyre of her husband in the Year 1750. He died due to the conspiracy of Srikakulam Nawabs although he had won the war in 1750. The temple’s trust board chairman Nadukuditi Eswara Rao said that cultural and spiritual activities would be organised during the three-day festival in which over 50,000 devotees were expected to participate and offer prayers to the presiding deity.