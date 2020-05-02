Andhra Pradesh

‘Kalyanotsavam’ to be a low-key affair at Annavaram temple

Women participating in the rituals at the Annavaram temple in East Godavari district on Saturday.

Women participating in the rituals at the Annavaram temple in East Godavari district on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: S. RAMBABU

Devasthanam makes arrangements for live telecast today

Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy Vari Devasthanam at Annavaram in the district has put in place restrictions on the number of devotees attending the annual week-long celestial wedding of the presiding deity, Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy, as part of the COVID-19 lockdown guidelines.

In an official release, devasthanam Executive Officer V. Trinada Rao said the rituals preceding the wedding kick-started on Saturday evening.

“All the rituals, including processions, will be performed on the temple premises. The total number of persons, including priests, to be allowed is 30,” Mr. Rao made it clear.

The devasthanam made arrangements to telecast live the ‘kalyanotsavam’ from 8 p.m. on Sunday through its official website – http://annavaramdevasthanam.nic.in/A.htm

The Endowments Department imposed a ban on the entry of devotees since the lockdown came into force on March 21.

Meanwhile, district Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy directed the devasthanam authorities to adhere to the lockdown norms during the week-long celebrations.

