Kalyanam performed at Ramateertham temple

Postal Department releases special cover

The Sita-Rama Kalyanam was performed in a traditional way at the Ramateertham temple, 12 km away from Vizianagaram, as part of the the Sri Rama Navami on Wednesday.

Vizianagaram MP Bellana Chandrasekhar and former MP Botcha Jhansi offered ‘Pattu Vastrams’ and pearls to the temple, on behalf of the State government.

The government selected Vontimitta and Ramateertham temples as the venue for official celebrations of Sri Rama Navami, in 2014.

Ramateertham temple chief priest Sairam Acharyulu, priests Stanacharyulu, Narasimhacharyulu and others performed the ‘Kalyanam’ rituals on the ‘abhijit lagnam’ in the presence of VIPs, officials and a few local devotees.

Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana and his wife Botcha Jhansi had donated ₹14.5 lakh for making the vehicles of the Lord such as Garuda Vahanam, Ashwa Vahanam and Hamsa Vahanam.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Post Master General Mutyala Venkateswarulu released ₹25 postal cover at Rama Narayanam temple at the Y junction in Vizianagaram.

Narayanam Charitable Trust member Narayanam Srinivas thanked the Postal Department for extending the honour to the temple. Many devotees thronged the temple where the Sita-Rama Kalyanam was performed in a traditional manner.