Kalyanam performed at Kodandarama temple

Ritual timings advanced in view of the night curfew

The Sita-Rama Kalyanam was performed amid fervour at the centuries-old Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple at Buchireddypalem, 16 km from here, on Monday night. Devotees from far and near witnessed the Kalyanam rituals performed by Vedic priests including some deputed by the Tiruamla Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) as part of the annual Brahmotsavam which began here on the Sri Rama Navami day with ‘Ankurarpana’ ritual. The elaborate rituals associated with the Kalyanam lasting more than three hours were advanced in view of the night curfew in view of spurt in COVID-19 infection. The temple constructed by Dodla Bangaru Rami Reddy in 1784 attracts devotees from all over Nellore district and neighbouring Chittoor and Prakasam districts.

“We decided to perform the annual festival within the temple premisesin view of the rapid spread of coronavirus,” said Devasthanam Board member Dodla Sarath Kumar.

Garuda Seva

Devotional fervour marked the ‘Garuda Seva’ performed by taking around the processional deity of Lord Kodandarama late on Sunday at the temple with an imposing 100-ft Raja Gopuram. Chariot festival would be organised within the temple premises on Tuesday maintaining the social distancing norm on Tuesday. This would be followed by a float festival at the temple Koneru, temple Executive Officer A. Srinivasulu Reddy said.