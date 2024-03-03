GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kalyana Venkateswara rides Kalpavriksha, Sarvabhoopala Vahanam

March 03, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Idols of Sri Kalyana Venkateswara and consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi being taken on a procession on Kalpa Vriksha Vahanam around the Srinivasa Mangapuram temple in Tirupati on Sunday, the fourth day of the ongoing Brahmotsavams.

Idols of Sri Kalyana Venkateswara and consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi being taken on a procession on Kalpa Vriksha Vahanam around the Srinivasa Mangapuram temple in Tirupati on Sunday, the fourth day of the ongoing Brahmotsavams.

The idols of Sri Kalyana Venkateswara and consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi were taken on Kalpavriksha Vahanam on a grand procession around the Srinivasa Mangapuram temple here on Sunday, the fourth day of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavams.

Devotees thronged the area to get a glimpse of the bejewelled idols, which glittered in the sun, and seek blessings. Dance troupes performed various art forms such as Kolatam and Chekka Bhajana, adding to the grandeur of the procession. TTD chief public relations officer T. Ravi and Deputy Executive Officer (Special Grade) V. Varalakshmi took part.

‘Garuda Seva’, considered an important ritual in any Vaishnavite temple, will be conducted on the fifth evening, i.e., between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Monday. The TTD has made special arrangements for the spectacular event.

Special floral arrangements and lighting have been arranged for to provide a visual feast to devotees. Drinking water, food (anna prasadam) and buttermilk have been readied for distribution to devotees in view of the scorching heat.

In the evening, the Lord was taken on Sarvabhoopala Vahanam, which metaphorically projected him as the emperor of the earth.

Lakshmi Kasula Haram

The Srivari Lakshmi Kasula Haram, which adorns the presiding deity at the Tirumala temple, will be brought on a colourful procession (shobha yatra) from the TTD administrative building to this shrine at 3 p.m. on Monday to adorn the deity for Garuda Seva.

Similarly, Andal Mala, the garland for goddess Godha Devi (Andal), will be brought on a procession from Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple at 7 a.m. on Monday and reach Srinivasa Mangapuram by 11 a.m.

