ADVERTISEMENT

Kalyana Venkateswara dresses up as ‘Mohini’, rides Garuda by evening

February 15, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

The deity of Sri Kalyana Venkateswara, dressed up as ‘Mohini’, is carried on a palanquin at Srinivasa Mangapuram in Tirupati on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Dressed up in the feminine attire as ‘Mohini’, the deity of Sri Kalyana Venkateswara was taken around the streets encircling the Srinivasa Mangapuram temple here on Wednesday, on the fifth day of the annual Brahmotsavams.

The devotees were mesmerised by the charm and beauty of the idol in the guise of ‘Jaganmohini’ (celestial damsel), while the deity of Lord Krishna was taken on a Tiruchi Vahanam alongside in the procession.

Thousands of devotees gathered at the temple in the evening for the ‘Garuda Vahana Seva’, which turned out to be a spectator’s delight. Apart from local residents, the visiting devotees to Tirupati/Tirumala also participated in large numbers and took the blessings at the procession.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The dazzling ‘Lakshmi Kasula Haram’ was carried in a colourful procession ‘Sobha Yatra’ from the TTD’s administrative headquarters in Tirupati to Srinivasa Mangapuram temple and adorned to the deity by evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US