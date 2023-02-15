Kalyana Venkateswara dresses up as ‘Mohini’, rides Garuda by evening

February 15, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Dressed up in the feminine attire as ‘Mohini’, the deity of Sri Kalyana Venkateswara was taken around the streets encircling the Srinivasa Mangapuram temple here on Wednesday, on the fifth day of the annual Brahmotsavams.

The devotees were mesmerised by the charm and beauty of the idol in the guise of ‘Jaganmohini’ (celestial damsel), while the deity of Lord Krishna was taken on a Tiruchi Vahanam alongside in the procession.

Thousands of devotees gathered at the temple in the evening for the ‘Garuda Vahana Seva’, which turned out to be a spectator’s delight. Apart from local residents, the visiting devotees to Tirupati/Tirumala also participated in large numbers and took the blessings at the procession.

The dazzling ‘Lakshmi Kasula Haram’ was carried in a colourful procession ‘Sobha Yatra’ from the TTD’s administrative headquarters in Tirupati to Srinivasa Mangapuram temple and adorned to the deity by evening.