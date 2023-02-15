HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kalyana Venkateswara dresses up as ‘Mohini’, rides Garuda by evening

February 15, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
The deity of Sri Kalyana Venkateswara, dressed up as ‘Mohini’, is carried on a palanquin at Srinivasa Mangapuram in Tirupati on Wednesday.

The deity of Sri Kalyana Venkateswara, dressed up as ‘Mohini’, is carried on a palanquin at Srinivasa Mangapuram in Tirupati on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Dressed up in the feminine attire as ‘Mohini’, the deity of Sri Kalyana Venkateswara was taken around the streets encircling the Srinivasa Mangapuram temple here on Wednesday, on the fifth day of the annual Brahmotsavams.

The devotees were mesmerised by the charm and beauty of the idol in the guise of ‘Jaganmohini’ (celestial damsel), while the deity of Lord Krishna was taken on a Tiruchi Vahanam alongside in the procession.

Thousands of devotees gathered at the temple in the evening for the ‘Garuda Vahana Seva’, which turned out to be a spectator’s delight. Apart from local residents, the visiting devotees to Tirupati/Tirumala also participated in large numbers and took the blessings at the procession.

The dazzling ‘Lakshmi Kasula Haram’ was carried in a colourful procession ‘Sobha Yatra’ from the TTD’s administrative headquarters in Tirupati to Srinivasa Mangapuram temple and adorned to the deity by evening.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.