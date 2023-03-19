Kalyana Vedika readied for ‘Sita Rama Kalyanam’ in Vontimitta of Andhra Pradesh

March 19, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - KADAPA

The sprawling Kalyana Vedika has been readied ahead of the ‘Sita Rama Kalyanam’ scheduled to be conducted along with the ensuing annual Brahmotsavams at Vontimitta Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple.

TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy chaired a review meeting with Collector V. Vijayarama Raju, Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan and TTD Joint Executive Officer V. Veerabrahmam on Sunday to discuss arrangements for the festival. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to participate in the celestial wedding on April 5 and offer ‘Pattu Vastrams’ on behalf of the State government.

Mr. Dharma Reddy asked officials to arrange CCTV cameras, a control room, barricades, galleries and electrical illumination by March 31 and said he would review the arrangements again by this month-end.

Mr. Raju announced that all arrangements related to ‘Anna prasadam’, distribution of water and buttermilk, security, traffic regulation, first aid centres, help desks, issue of VIP passes, sanitation and public address system would be completed as per schedule. Mr. Anburajan offered to deploy 4,000 policemen this time against the previous year’s 3,500, in view of the higher footfall expected after the two COVID-19 affected years.

Mr. Veerabrahmam told the ‘Srivari Sevaks’ (volunteers) to offer dedicated services to the devotees attending the festival. The TTD has entrusted the volunteers the task of keeping ready bags containing ‘Annaprasadam’, ‘Laddu’, ‘Akshata, Pasupu and Kumkuma packets’, to be readily distributed to devotees.

Kadapa Joint Collector Saikant Verma, SVBC Chief Executive Officer Shanmukh Kumar, TTD Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao and Public Relations Officer T. Ravi took part.