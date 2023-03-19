HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kalyana Vedika readied for ‘Sita Rama Kalyanam’ in Vontimitta of Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minister to present silk vastrams on behalf of the State government on April 5; a higher footfall is expected this year after the two COVID-affected years

March 19, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - KADAPA

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
A view of the ‘Kalyana Vedika’ getting ready for the ‘Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam’ at Vontimitta Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple in Kadapa district.

A view of the ‘Kalyana Vedika’ getting ready for the ‘Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam’ at Vontimitta Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple in Kadapa district.

The sprawling Kalyana Vedika has been readied ahead of the ‘Sita Rama Kalyanam’ scheduled to be conducted along with the ensuing annual Brahmotsavams at Vontimitta Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple.

TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy chaired a review meeting with Collector V. Vijayarama Raju, Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan and TTD Joint Executive Officer V. Veerabrahmam on Sunday to discuss arrangements for the festival. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to participate in the celestial wedding on April 5 and offer ‘Pattu Vastrams’ on behalf of the State government.

Mr. Dharma Reddy asked officials to arrange CCTV cameras, a control room, barricades, galleries and electrical illumination by March 31 and said he would review the arrangements again by this month-end.

Mr. Raju announced that all arrangements related to ‘Anna prasadam’, distribution of water and buttermilk, security, traffic regulation, first aid centres, help desks, issue of VIP passes, sanitation and public address system would be completed as per schedule. Mr. Anburajan offered to deploy 4,000 policemen this time against the previous year’s 3,500, in view of the higher footfall expected after the two COVID-19 affected years.

Mr. Veerabrahmam told the ‘Srivari Sevaks’ (volunteers) to offer dedicated services to the devotees attending the festival. The TTD has entrusted the volunteers the task of keeping ready bags containing ‘Annaprasadam’, ‘Laddu’, ‘Akshata, Pasupu and Kumkuma packets’, to be readily distributed to devotees.

Kadapa Joint Collector Saikant Verma, SVBC Chief Executive Officer Shanmukh Kumar, TTD Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao and Public Relations Officer T. Ravi took part.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.