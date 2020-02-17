Kalpa Vruksha Vahanam at Mangapuram enthrall devotees

Devotional ecstasy peaked at Srinivasa Mangapuram even as the deity of Lord Kalyana Venkateswara appeared in the form of ‘Rajamannar’, standing under the Kalpa Vruksha Vahanam, on the fourth day of the annual Brahmotsavams on Monday.

The procession was taken amidst cultural troupes performing dance numbers, bhajans and ‘Kolatam’ ahead of the cavalcade. The evening saw the deities taken on ‘Sarva Bhoopala Vahanam’ on the streets encircling the temple.

Similarly, the deity of Sri Skanda Murthy, accompanied by His consort Sri Kamakshi Ammavaru, was taken in a grand procession on ‘Makara Vahanam’ at Sri Kapileswara temple. Devotees and local residents turned up in large numbers to offer ‘harathi’ to the deities.

The procession of ‘Naga Vahanam’, where the deity was seated under the five-hooded serpent, turned out to be the cynosure of all eyes in the evening.

Meanwhile, the annual Brahmotsavams began at Sri Kalahastheeswara Swamy temple at Srikalahasti with the flag hoisting ceremony, ‘Dhwajarohanam’.