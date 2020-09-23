‘Kalpa vriksha’ fete held in grandeur

Kalpavriksha Vahanam observed at the temple of Lord Venkateswara as part of annual Brahmotsavams, at Tirumala on Tuesday.

TIRUMALA

23 September 2020 08:19 IST

Celebrations held at decked-up kalyanotsava mandapam

The temple of Lord Venkateswara witnessed a flurry of religious activities on the fourth day on Tuesday in connection with the annual Brahmotsavams.

Festivities relating to ‘kalpa vriksha vahanam’ were organised in the morning wherein Lord Malayappa Swamy in the guise of Lord Krishna was dressed in his traditional headgear and a golden flute and was accompanied by his two consorts.

The celebrations relating to the ‘vahanam’ were held at ‘kalyanotsava mandapam’ inside the temple.

Advertising

Advertising

Later in the afternoon, priests ceremoniously organised ‘Snapana Thirumanjanam’ to the deities wherein they were specially adorned with garlands made of kiwi fruits, pineapple, amla, black velvet, nandivardhanam, peacock feathers, ‘vatti veru’ and crowns made of rose petals.

The mandapam was exquisitely decorated with apples, corns, cut roses and other traditional flowers befitting the occasion.

Sacred garlands

Meanwhile, the sacred garlands from the temple of goddess Goda Devi from Sri Villiputtur in Tamil Nadu also reached the temple.

The customary garlands were traditionally received by TTD senior pontiff at his mutt in the presence of Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, Executive Officer Anilkumar Singhal, Additional EO A.V. Dharma Reddy and later handed over to chief priest inside the hill temple. The garlands will be adorned to the main deity on Wednesday on the eve of auspicious Garuda seva.