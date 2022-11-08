Kallur Sub-Registrar Arun Kumar arrested on corruption charges

Charges against other officials being probed

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials arrested Kallur Sub-Registrar Arun Kumar on charges of corruption, during a surprise check here on Monday.

ACB officials led by Deputy Superintendent of Police J. Siva Narayana Swamy confiscated ₹59,300 unaccounted cash on April 27 and 28, which was construed as bribe money. The ACB officials continued their investigation and got conclusive evidence on the bribery charges against Arun Kumar and produced him in court on Monday and the judge remanded him to judicial custody till November 21. An investigation is ongoing into the charges against other officials and document writers found at the Kurnool and Kallur SRO premises.

ACB officials during the surprise raid reportedly detected the presence of a large number of document writers on the office premises, which is prohibited. The ACB officials found 12 document writers at the Kallur Sub-Registrar’s office at a time when the Sub-Registrar (II) P. Arun Kumar and Sub-Registrar (I) Md. Azeedulla was still working along with other office staff.

At the Kurnool office, Sub-Registrar M. Hazimia and nine members of the staff were present in the office, and in addition to them 15 document writers were found inside the office. The ACB officials had found ₹40,210 unaccounted cash in the Junior Assistant’s office cabin and with document writers.