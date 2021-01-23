Kalipatnam Ramarao felicitated

Writer Kalipatnam Ramarao being felicitated in Srikakulam on Friday.

SRIKAKULAM

23 January 2021 00:04 IST

AP Legislative Council's Committee on Telugu language and Culture felicitated Kathanilayam founder and veteran writer Kalipatnam Ramarao here on Friday.

Committee Chairman Mohemmed Ahemed Shariff, committee member P.V.N. Madhav and others recalled his great contribution to the Telugu literature with the establishment of Kathanilayam where one could find Telugu stories published since 1930.

INTACH convener K.V.J. Radha Prasad, Kathanilayam secretary Dasari Ramachandra Rao, members Attada Appala Naidu, Kalipatnam Subbarao and others were present. The committee promised to recommend to the government for further development of Kathanilayam, a unique library established in the State.

