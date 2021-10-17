Kalinga Vysyas seek BC-D certificates

SRIKAKULAM

17 October 2021 23:37 IST

Andhra Pradesh Kalinga Vysya Development Corporation chairman Andhavarapu Suribabu has urged the officials to issue BC-D certificates to the applicants from the community since it was included in BC list five years ago.

He discussed the issues of the community with the corporation’s person in-charge Mahidhara Chinnababu and directors at a meeting here on Sunday. He said that many students were unable to get fee reimbursement and other benefits from the government due to the delay in issuing BC-D certificates. “The BC Commission is scheduled to visit Srikakulam district on October 25. We will bring all the grievances of the community to the notice of the commission We will also strive to achieve OBC status in future,” said Mr.Suribabu.

