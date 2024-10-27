Kalinga Komati Sangham’s new president seeks to obtain OBC status for community

Kalinga Komati Sangham’s new State president and TDP senior leader Boina Govindarajulu on Sunday vowed to obtain OBC status for the community at national level so that its youth would get reservation both in national educational institutions and Central government jobs.

In the presence of the association’s senior leaders Andhavarapu Suribabu, Konark Srinu, Jami Bhimashankar, Korada Ramesh and others, he took oath as the new president of the organisation during a general body meeting held in Srikakulam.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the community lost reservation in Telangana after the bifurcation of A.P. in 2014. Mr. Govindarajulu promised to strive for livelihood opportunities for members of the community as over 80% of them in the State were poor.

Several leaders urged the TDP high command to provide them with nominated posts as the community was unable to get MLA and MLC seats for several decades.