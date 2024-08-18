Kalinga Komati Sangham seeks OBC status for national-level reservation and benefits

Andhra Pradesh Kalinga Komati Sangham’s State president Boina Govindarajulu and its senior leader P.V. Ramana on Sunday urged the Union government to accord Other Backward Category status for the community so that youngsters would get reservation facility in national educational institutions and jobs in various Central government organisations.

A delegation led by Mr. Govindarajulu went to New Delhi and submitted representations to various leaders, including Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu and Visakhapatnam MP M. Sribharat, and urged them to raise the issue in Parliament.

Mr. Govindarajulu said that TDP government had accorded BC status when it had come to power in 2014 to benefit lakhs of youngsters of the community. He said that BC status would benefit within Andhra Pradesh but OBC status was required to get reservation facility at the national-level. Mr.Ramana urged Telangana government to restore BC status within that State since the community was removed from backward classes list after bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.