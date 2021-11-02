Kalinga Komati leaders seek BC-B status

Kalinga Komati community leaders presenting a memento to Rajya Sabha member V.Vijaya Sai Reddy in Visakhapatnam on Monday

SRIKAKULAM

02 November 2021 00:02 IST

Andhra Pradesh Kalinga Komati State unit president Patnala Srinivasa Rao (Konark Srinivas) and AP Kalinga Komati Corporation Chairperson Andhavarapu Suribabu on Monday urged Rajya Sabha MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy to use his good offices to achieve BC-B status for the community.

A delegation from Srikakulam met him in Visakhapatnam and explained the grievances of the community. Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that BC-D certificates were being given only in North Andhra region and the community people living in other districts were unable to get the certificates. He sought BC-B status and OBC status at the Centre.

Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy promised to bring their issues to the notice of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

