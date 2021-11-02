Andhra Pradesh

Kalinga Komati leaders seek BC-B status

Kalinga Komati community leaders presenting a memento to Rajya Sabha member V.Vijaya Sai Reddy in Visakhapatnam on Monday  

Andhra Pradesh Kalinga Komati State unit president Patnala Srinivasa Rao (Konark Srinivas) and AP Kalinga Komati Corporation Chairperson Andhavarapu Suribabu on Monday urged Rajya Sabha MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy to use his good offices to achieve BC-B status for the community.

A delegation from Srikakulam met him in Visakhapatnam and explained the grievances of the community. Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that BC-D certificates were being given only in North Andhra region and the community people living in other districts were unable to get the certificates. He sought BC-B status and OBC status at the Centre.

Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy promised to bring their issues to the notice of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 2, 2021 12:03:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/kalinga-komati-leaders-seek-bc-b-status/article37293750.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY