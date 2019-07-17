Kalikiri Sainik Schoolmakes a grand debut

The Sainik School at Kalikiri has achieved a rare distinction of becoming the seventh among its clan vis-a-vis the results of the All India Sainik Schools Society released recently.

According to the positions released by the New Delhi-based Sainik Schools Society after the declaration of results for the Class X, XII, UPSC and NDA, the Kalikiri school has been found to stand at the seventh position in the Class X CBSE results rankings for the academic year 2018-19. The school has bagged laurels with its impressive performance in its maiden board results of the school, leaving behind a good number of Sainik schools, which have been in existence for over 25 years. The school has also been adjudged the second best in South India.

Of the 106 cadets who appeared for the examination, 12 secured more than 95%, 49 more than 90% and overall 90 cadets secured above 80%. Cadet Pankaj Kumar, the first ranker of the school, stood in the top ten of CBSE rankers of Andhra Pradesh. Cadet Kalim Akhtar was ranked second, followed by Cadet B. Sai and Cadet M. Jyoteeswara sharing the third position.

Rigorous curriculum

“As we believe that a sound mind resides in a sound body, the school has a rigorous training curriculum. It is very heartening to note that our school has bagged such impressive results,” said Captain (Indian Navy) Vikrant Kishore, the Principal of Kalikiri Sainik School. He lauded the efforts of the Vice-Principal Lt. Col. Ishani Maitra and the fellow teachers for their collective stupendous effort in achieving the results in the very first attempt.

The school organised a function recently to felicitate the toppers, teachers and support staff, which was attended by the first lady Commander Minakshi Sahay and Administrative Officer Captain (Indian Army) Pankaj Sharma among others.