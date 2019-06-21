Kaleshwaram project in Telangana will not affect A.P.’s interests, says farmer leader

Contrary to the opinion of a few irrigation experts, Yerneni Nagendranath, Rythanga Samakhya president and former Drainage Board member, said the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project in Telangana will not affect Andhra Pradesh adversely.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Mr. Nagendranath said the Bachawat Tribunal had allocated 1,486 tmcft Godavari water to the undivided Andhra Pradesh. After bifurcation, Telangana was allocated 936 tmcft and Andhra Pradesh 550 tmcft.

CWC readings

Every year, between 2,500 and 4,500 tmcft water is discharged from the Godavari into the Bay of Bengal.

“In the months of July, August and September, 2,370 tmcft is usually available at Polavaram,” Mr. Nagendranath said, showing as proof the gauge readings of the Central Water Commission (CWC) for the last 52 years.

In these three months, there would be, on an average, a flow of 35,000 cusecs in Pranahita, a tributary of the Godavari; 85,600 cusecs in Indravathi; and 34,500 cusecs in Sabari. At Polavaram, there would be a minimum flow of 3 lakh cusecs, Mr. Nagendranath said.

Even in the remaining nine months, there would be enough flow in the tributaries – Pranahita 208 tmcft, Indravathi 127 tmcft, Sabari 252 tmcft and other smaller streams 71 tmcft, Mr. Nagendranath asserted. All these sources contribute 658 tmcft to Polavaram, he said. Hence, the required quantity of water would be available throughout the year, he said, and added that he had come to this conclusion after conducting a meticulous study and that he was ready for an open debate on the subject.

Surplus

“Similarly, from June 1 to October 10, the Polavaram project receives surplus water for a period of 80 days,” he said. Irrigation projects, including widening of the Polavaram Left Main Canal, construction of Vaikuntapuram Barrage, completion of Chintalapudi Lift Irrigation Scheme, and construction of a series of barrages and lift schemes on the Krishna to pump water to the Nagarjuna Sagar Canals, should be taken up to utilise the surplus water, he said.