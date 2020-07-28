Kalava nails YSRCP claim on COVID Care Centre

ANANTAPUR

28 July 2020 23:34 IST

‘Ruling party leaders spreading lies’

The Telugu Desam Party has alleged that the ruling YSR Congress Party is giving wrong information even during this time of COVID-19 pandemic and advised them to cross check the status of the proposed 1,500-bed temporary hospital at Raminepalli in the district.

Former Minister and TDP leader Kalava Srinivasulu has shared a screenshot of the YSRCP Member of Parliament V. Vijaya Sai Reddy’s July 21 tweet which read: “the 1500-bed hospital is ready and Yellow Brothers go and have a look at it by googling the location. Did anywhere, anyone construct a temporary hospital so fast? It is the luck of State to have such a CM, who instills confidence among people even during this pandemic.”

“The conversion of the warehouse into a hospital had just started when the YSRCP MP tweeted and let the party leaders stop spreading lies and tell facts to the people,” Mr. Srinivasulu said. On every aspect of administration in the State, the YSRCP had been harping just on publicity, he opined.

Building colours

He also took objection to using the YSR Congress Party colours on the warehouse and temporary hospital despite being told by the courts not to use those colours in the case of public buildings like village and ward secretariats. The former Minister also questioned the delay in completion of the super speciality hospital near JNTU, which could have been utilised during this pandemic. The ruling party leaders and district officials must take more interest in completing that project as it has oxygen-supporting beds and ventilators in ICU, he said.