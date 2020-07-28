Kalava nails YSRCP claim on COVID Care Centre

The Telugu Desam Party has alleged that the ruling YSR Congress Party is giving wrong information even during this time of COVID-19 pandemic and advised them to cross check the status of the proposed 1,500-bed temporary hospital at Raminepalli in the district.
Former Minister and TDP leader Kalava Srinivasulu has shared a screenshot of the YSRCP Member of Parliament V. Vijaya Sai Reddy’s July 21 tweet which read: “the 1500-bed hospital is ready and Yellow Brothers go and have a look at it by googling the location. Did anywhere, anyone construct a temporary hospital so fast? It is the luck of State to have such a CM, who instills confidence among people even during this pandemic.”
“The conversion of the warehouse into a hospital had just started when the YSRCP MP tweeted and let the party leaders stop spreading lies and tell facts to the people,” Mr. Srinivasulu said. On every aspect of administration in the State, the YSRCP had been harping just on publicity, he opined.
Building colours
He also took objection to using the YSR Congress Party colours on the warehouse and temporary hospital despite being told by the courts not to use those colours in the case of public buildings like village and ward secretariats. The former Minister also questioned the delay in completion of the super speciality hospital near JNTU, which could have been utilised during this pandemic. The ruling party leaders and district officials must take more interest in completing that project as it has oxygen-supporting beds and ventilators in ICU, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath