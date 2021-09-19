Kalava demands dismissal of Jogi Ramesh from Assembly

Jagan should condemn bid to attack Ayyanna, he says

YSR Congress Party workers’ bid to attack the former Minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu by picketing his house in Narsipatnam on Saturday was an instigation from Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, alleged TDP Polit Bureau member Kalava Srinivasulu. He sought a statement from the Chief Minister condemning the act of his partymen.

TDP leaders and workers on Saturday staged a dharna at the Mahatma Gandhi statue near Clock Tower Circle here and demanded the dismissal of Pedana MLA Jogi Ramesh from the Assembly for his alleged attack on the TDP cadres and the bid to picket the house of party chief and Opposition leader N. Chandrababu Naidu in Amaravati on Friday.

“The wild, anti-democratic governance of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was visible when he did not stop his partymen from taking the law into their hands and the State police are hand in glove with the ruling party as they did not stop such a large crowd from proceeding towards Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu’s house,” Mr. Srinivasulu told reporters. In both incidents, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy should be made Accused No. 2 (A2) as these incidents happened with his full knowledge, the TDP leader alleged.

At a time when the police were putting TDP leaders under house arrest even when they proposed a democratic protest, allowing Mr. Jogi Ramesh and a convoy of cars close to the house of a Z+ protectee showed the failure of the police, said Anantapur Urban former MLA Vykuntam Prabhakar Chowdary and Mr. Srinivas after participating in the dharna.

Mr. Chowdary demanded immediate intervention of the Centre in these issues.

The TDP cadres tried to burn the effigy of Mr. Jogi Ramesh, but the police thwarted it.