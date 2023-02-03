Kalatapasvi Viswanath had special attachment with Fort City

February 03, 2023 01:28 pm | Updated 01:28 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Tollywood’s veteran director Kalatapaswi K. Viswanath who died in Hyderabad on February 2 night had a special attachment with Fort City-Vizianagaram of Andhra Pradesh. Viswanath who used to highlight the culture and traditions selected Vizianagaram for the shooting of Subhasankalpam in which Kamal Haasan played the key role. Mr. Kamal Haasan who acted in the role of a fisherman in the movie took special training in ‘Jalari Nrityam dance’ in the institute of famous dancer Sampath Kumar under the supervision of Viswanath in the year-1994.

Gurajada Samskritika Samakhya presented him Gurajada Visista Puraskaram in the year-2003. “Viswanath continues to be alive in the hearts of everyone with his great contribution to culture and traditions with the effective utilization of the silver screen,“ said Kapuganti Prakash, General Secretary of Gurajada Samskritika Samakhya.

According to him, Viswanath used to attend all cultural activities organized in Vizianagaram till a few years ago in spite of his old age. He was the chief guest for cultural activities and other programs organized by Usirikala Chandrasekhar, president of Atreya Smaraka Kalapetham. In the year 2006, Viswanath was given special treatment for 15 days for his knee pains in industrialist Sivva Nanaji’s home.

In spite of his health issues, he attended the musical concert organized in Ananda Gajapathi Kalakshetram and encouraged young and talented singers. He attended as the chief guest in the success meet of his Subhapradam movie organised in Rotary Community Hall in the year-2010.

Golden Heritage of Vizianagaram founder Radhika Mangipudi said that Viswanath’s classics such as Sankarabharanam, Sirivennela, Swarna Kamalam, and other movies would continue to inspire all generations forever. “Mr.Viswanath had a special love for Vizianagaram since it contributed a lot to music, arts, and culture,” she added.

Andhra Pradesh Brahmin Welfare Federation’s Vizianagaram District President T.V. Srinivas, Vice President V.S.N. Kumar and Secretary Dwadasa Venu, and other members offered rich tributes to Viswanath and recalled their personal association with him.