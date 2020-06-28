Kalamkari artwork bats for nature conservation

The ‘Tree of Natural Life’ created by Kalamkari artisans at Pedana town in Krishna district.

PEDANA (KRISHNA)

28 June 2020 23:24 IST

It’s not only themed on rural lifestyle and wildlife but all colours used are natural

A textile artwork, Tree of Natural Life, has been created by a group of Kalamkari artisans with 204 wooden blocks at Pedana town in Krishna district, showcasing rural and wildlife on fabric with colours extracted from natural sources.

A group of 20 artisans toiled for nearly 120 days to bring out the 115X165 CM creation on fabric.

Pedana-based K. Gangadhar and his brother K. Narasaiah, recipients of the President’s Award, led a team of 15 artisans, including six from Delhi, who carved the wooden blocks.

The theme was developed by Kalamkari artisans Pitchuka Srinivas and his son P. Varun Kumar of the Syamala Arts and Crafts, Pedana.

“As wooden block makers, our challenge was to ensure that each of the 204 blocks are carved out from teak wood in the given size with the exact motif without any changes in any feature,” says Mr. Gangadhar, talking to The Hindu.

Composition

“In the entire artwork, one could notice 16 species of birds and animals like tiger, lion and deer. The lower portion of the work depicts rural life - women, cattle, a traditional hut and farm workers,” explains Mr. Gangadhar.

Says Pitchuka Srinivas: “Our project attempts to highlight rural life, conservation of wildlife and nature through textile art. All the colours used in the project are natural, extracted from various sources.”

Mr. Srinivas and Mr. Varun led a group of five artisans who printed the theme with wooden blocks on a fabric. “Giving shape to the 204 wooden blocks on the fabric needs total involvement by the printer,” remarks Mr. Varun, a third-generation artisan from his family.

Pat from UK

“The composition and placement of animals and birds in relation to the size and tree form needs a better understanding of the traditional art and composition. The effort to combine many elements to form the natural world, humans and dwellings is commendable,” says Meera Curam over the phone. Ms. Meera Curam is the Director, Textile Design Course, Birmingham City University, UK.