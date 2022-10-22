Kalamkari artist on cloud nine after winning govt. award

Pitchuka Srinivas, a Kalamkari artisan of Pedana in Krishna district. | Photo Credit:

Pitchuka Srinivas, who is known for preserving and promoting the art of Kalamkari in Pedana of Krishna district, was on cloud nine after being announced as a winner of the Dr. Y.S.R. Achievement Award in the field of fine arts and culture category.

Mr. Srinivas said he was glad that for the first time, the State government gave recognition to Kalamkari by giving an award to someone who had been promoting the fine art unique to the State.

"This is my first-ever award and I am happy that it is named after Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy who had appreciated my work on several occasions," said Mr. Srinivas in an interaction with The Hindu.

Mr. Srinivas said that there was a need for the government to ensure that all Kalamkari works were made only with natural colours.

"Foreigners who buy our products can easily differentiate between natural colours and chemicals used on the fabric. If more chemicals are used, the authenticity of Kalamkari will be lost. To uphold the authenticity, the government should enact laws and enforce them so that only natural colours are used," Mr. Srinivas said, adding that there was no dearth of natural colours.

Mr. Srinivas started a Kalamkari museum at Pedana in 2018 to preserve the art and showcase it to future generations and foreigners visiting the town.

In his quest to improve the quality of colours used in Kalamkari, Mr. Srinivas recently imported clay pots from Myanmar. "These pots are best for storing natural colours but are not made in India anymore," he said.

Mr. Srinivas's father Veera Subbaiah introduced Kalamkari in Pedana in the 1970s.