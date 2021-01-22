Kala was not arrested, says Sajjala

Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said that the police have not arrested TDP leader K. Kala Venkata Rao but have issued notice to him under Section 41A of the CrPC for interrogation.
Addressing the media here on Thursday, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy criticised TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu for making false allegations against the Director General of Police which, he said, were derogatory and fit for filing a suit. “Mr. Naidu’s attitude is coercive. He has been acting as an irresponsible Opposition leader,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said, and recalled how Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was treated when he was the Opposition leader during his visit to Visakhapatnam. With regard to the Nandi idol at Santhabommali, he said the TDP leaders were behind the attaks on temples.
Unable to digest the welfare initiatives of the YSRCP government, Mr. Naidu was encouraging desecration of idols, he alleged.
Further, he said the government would approach the Supreme Court against the High Court verdict on the local body elections.
