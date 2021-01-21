Kala Venakta Rao held for ‘attack’ on Vijaya Sai

SRIKAKULAM

21 January 2021 01:10 IST

Former Minister and and former Telugu Desam Party State unit president Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao was arrested in Srikakulam in connection with the alleged attack on YSR Congress Party Rajya Sabha member K. Vijaya Sai Reddy at Ramateertham in Vizianagaram district.

On January 2, a clash ensued between TDP and YSRCP workers when TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu and Mr. Vijay Sai Reddy visited the temple simultaneously. TDP leaders reportedly attacked Mr. Vijaya Sai’s convoy by pelting it with stones and footwear, opposing his sudden visit when Mr. Naidu was about to visit the temple where Lord Rama’s statue was vandalised in the last week of December 2020.

TDP Srikakulam parliamentary wing president Kuna Ravikumar and TDP Vizianagaram Parliamentary Party President Kimidi Nagarjuna condemned the arrest of Mr. Venkata Rao saying that he was not involved in the incident but the government was trying to harass him with false charges.