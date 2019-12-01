Kala seeks action against Naidu attackers

TDP State president K. Kala Venkat Rao has demanded strict action against people responsible for the attack on the Leader of the Opposition Nara Chandrababu Naidu during his visit to Amaravati on Thursday.

In a letter addressed to the Principal Secretary, Mr. Venkat Rao alleged that a large group of YSR Congress Party activists had hurled stones and chappals on the car of Mr. Naidu who was entitled to Z+ category security. He said the attack was intended to cause harm to Mr. Naidu who was somehow rushed through the vehicles to safety.

Stating that Mr. Naidu’s Amaravati tour programme was informed to the local police in advance for providing security and making bandobust enroute, Mr. Venkat Rao accused the local sub-divisional police officer Srinivasa Reddy in Thullur of ‘allowing the YSRCP protesters’ to attack the Opposition leader.

The TDP leader also found fault with the claim of the Director General of Police P. Gautam Sawang that the stone-thrower was a small-time realtor and the one who had hurled chappal was a local farmer, and accused the State police chief of behaving like a ruling party leader.

He said even in September, Mr. Naidu’s proposed protest at Atmakur village in Guntur district was thwarted by the police. He said besides creating hurdles at every step for the TDP, Mr. Naidu’s security was also being diluted which could result in serious trouble for him.

He demanded that a probe be ordered into these incidents and stringent action be initiated against the culprits.