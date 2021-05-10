‘Kala jathas’ catering to emotional well-being of patients

KURNOOL

10 May 2021 00:29 IST

Performances by artistes arranged at COIVD Care Centres win hearts

Many psychoneuroimmunology experts believe that positive emotions can override the biological effects of adversity and improve the immunity to fight any kind of disease, and the experiment at the Kurnool APTIDCO COVID Care Centre (CCC) has given excellent results.

District Collector G. Veerapandian has come up with the idea of organising ‘kala jathas’ by engaging a group of PPE kit-clad artistes to cheer up the COVID-19 patients at the COVID Care Centres in the evenings.

And the results are encouraging with one patient, after his discharge, writing a feedback in the social media about the positive impact of the initiative of the district administration.

‘Kala jathas’ are organised at the CCCs at Adoni, Yemmiganur, and Nandyal as well.

As soon as the artistes arrive, all the patients gather to enjoy their performance. The artistes lace the songs with the mandatory awareness messages on COVID-19, the ways of protecting oneself, and what should be the diet after being discharged so that the nutrition requirements are taken care of.

The patient, identified as Sunny, has likened the COVID Care Centre to nothing less than a five-star hotel. He has even posted photographs of the games played, the hygienic conditions, and the performance of the ‘kala jatha’ artistes.

“A regular visit by the doctors and their immediate response in case of necessity is being liked by many. The quality food being served three times a day has won the hearts of the patients,” he points out.

The District Collector has thanked the officers for taking care of the patients with dedication. The positive feedback on the social media platforms vouches for it, he opines.

The administration has kept aside ₹4.5 lakh for organising the ‘kala jathas’, and the artistes have been given advance.

The District Tourism Officer has been made in-charge of promoting these activities, which help the patients engage themselves in singing, playing games, an doing yoga or exercises.