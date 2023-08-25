Kakinada wins second place in solid waste management in Smart Cities 

August 25, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Kakinada city has bagged the second place in the India Smart Cities Awards-2022 (ISCA) contest for solid waste management practices. The ISCA was conducted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

According to an official release issued by the Press Information Bureau, the city got the second place in solid waste management in the ISCA-2022, the results of which were out on Saturday. Kakinada is one of the Smart Cities in Andhra Pradesh.

Municipal Commissioner and Kakinada Smart City CEO and MD Ch. Naganarasimha Rao said that the city bagged the award for the initiatives in solid waste management and segregation of dry and wet waste at the source point.