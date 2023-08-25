HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kakinada wins second place in solid waste management in Smart Cities 

August 25, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Kakinada city has bagged the second place in the India Smart Cities Awards-2022 (ISCA) contest for solid waste management practices. The ISCA was conducted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. 

According to an official release issued by the Press Information Bureau, the city got the second place in solid waste management in the ISCA-2022, the results of which were out on Saturday. Kakinada is one of the Smart Cities in Andhra Pradesh. 

Municipal Commissioner and Kakinada Smart City CEO and MD Ch. Naganarasimha Rao said that the city bagged the award for the initiatives in solid waste management and segregation of dry and wet waste at the source point.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / urban solid waste

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.