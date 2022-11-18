Kakinada Urban Development Authority’s jurisdiction expanded to 2,160 sq.km. in Andhra Pradesh

November 18, 2022 07:32 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - KAKINADA

180 villages and two civic bodies have been brought under KUDA

The Hindu Bureau

Kakinada Urban Development Authority Chairperson R. Chandrakala Deepthi at a press conferences in Kakinada on Friday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department (MAUD) has extended the jurisdiction of the Kakinada Urban Development Authority (KUDA) from 1,236.42 square kilometres to 2,160.02 square kilometers by including 180 villages and two civic bodies, Tuni and Yeleswaram, in Kakinada district. 

With this, seven civic bodies and 352 villages in the 21 mandals are under the KUDA’s jurisdiction.

Speaking to newsmen at a press conference here on Friday, KUDA Chairperson Ragireddy Chandrakala Deepthi said, “The expansion of the KUDA’s jurisdiction was approved by the MAUD on November 17. The expansion will find an immediate solution to the existing challenges being faced during the implementation of the Urban Housing Scheme in the district.”  KUDA Vice-Chairman K. Subba Rao and other officials were present.

