  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kakinada Urban Development Authority’s jurisdiction expanded to 2,160 sq.km. in Andhra Pradesh

180 villages and two civic bodies have been brought under KUDA

November 18, 2022 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department (MAUD) has extended the jurisdiction of the Kakinada Urban Development Authority (KUDA) from 1,236.42 square kilometres to 2,160.02 square kilometers by including 180 villages and two civic bodies, Tuni and Yeleswaram, in Kakinada district. 

With this, seven civic bodies and 352 villages in the 21 mandals are under the KUDA’s jurisdiction.

Speaking to newsmen at a press conference here on Friday, KUDA Chairperson Ragireddy Chandrakala Deepthi said, “The expansion of the KUDA’s jurisdiction was approved by the MAUD on November 17. The expansion will find an immediate solution to the existing challenges being faced during the implementation of the Urban Housing Scheme in the district.”  KUDA Vice-Chairman K. Subba Rao and other officials were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.