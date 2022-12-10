Kakinada-Uppada beach road in Andhra Pradesh closed for vehicle movement, tourists 

December 10, 2022 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - UPPADA (KAKINADA)

The process of coastal erosion has intensified due to high tides off Uppada coast

The Hindu Bureau

Police blocking Kakinada-Uppada road near Uppada on Saturday. | Photo Credit:

The Kakinada-Uppada road has been closed and the entry of tourists has been prevented to avoid any untoward incidents in the wake of speedy coastal erosion coupled with heavy winds on the Uppada coast in Kakinada district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Uppada coastal belt received several spells of rainfall due to cyclone Mandous and the process of erosion was intensified owing to the force of tides.

According to local police, traveling by the Kakinada-Uppada road would be risky for vehicles due to unfavourable weather and weak roads on the beach road. In the process of erosion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US