Kakinada-Uppada beach road in Andhra Pradesh closed for vehicle movement, tourists 

The process of coastal erosion has intensified due to high tides off Uppada coast

December 10, 2022 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - UPPADA (KAKINADA)

The Hindu Bureau
Police blocking Kakinada-Uppada road near Uppada on Saturday.

Police blocking Kakinada-Uppada road near Uppada on Saturday. | Photo Credit:

The Kakinada-Uppada road has been closed and the entry of tourists has been prevented to avoid any untoward incidents in the wake of speedy coastal erosion coupled with heavy winds on the Uppada coast in Kakinada district.

The Uppada coastal belt received several spells of rainfall due to cyclone Mandous and the process of erosion was intensified owing to the force of tides.

According to local police, traveling by the Kakinada-Uppada road would be risky for vehicles due to unfavourable weather and weak roads on the beach road. In the process of erosion.

