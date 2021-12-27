Andhra Pradesh

Kakinada smart city to get 13 Urban Public Health Centres

Kakinada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar inspecting construction of an Urban Primary Health Centre on Monday.  

Kakinada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar on Monday said that 13 new Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHC) would be set in the Kakinada smart city in East Godavari district.

On Monday, Mr. Swapnil inspected the construction of the eight UPHCs in the city. Each UPHC is equipped with a mini ward, minor operation theatre, conference room, dressing room, labour room, lab, pharmacy and two operation theatres.

The engineering authorities have been told to complete the construction of the eight UPHCs as early as possible to improve the medical infrastructure facilities in the smart city. Municipal Superintending Engineer P.V.V.V. Satyanarayana Raju and other officials explained the status of the construction activity.


