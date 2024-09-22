Kakinada Rural MLA apologises for abusing professor in Rangaraya Medical College

Kakinada Rural MLA Pantam Nanaji on September 22 (Sunday) offered an apology for abusing a professor in the Rangaraya Medical College (RMC) in Kakinada following an argument on the college playground on September 21.

Soon after the incident, RMC principal D.S.V.L. Narasimham had lodged a complaint with Superintendent of Police Vikrant Patil, alleging that Mr. Nanaji verbally abused P. Umamaheswara Rao, Head, Forensic Medicine, when the latter allegedly tried to prevent betting by some outsiders on the college playground. The followers of Mr. Nanaji allegedly manhandled Dr. Umamaheswara Rao.

During the talks held in the presence of Collector S. Shanmohan and Mr. Vikrant Patil on the RMC campus on September 22, Mr. Nanaji said, “I have realised my mistake of abusing Dr. Umamaheswara Rao. I offer an apology.” Seeking to put an end to the issue, Dr. Umamaheswara Rao accepted the apology.

