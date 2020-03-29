Kakinada Port donates masks, gloves, worth ₹30 lakh to police

Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang handed over masks, gloves and the personal protective equipment to the police personnel who were on duties during the lockdown period.

Kakinada Port Chief Managing Director K.V. Rao donated the material to the police at AP Police Headquarters, at Mangalagiri, on Sunday. The material was handed over to Additional Director General (Law and Order) Ravi Shankar Ayyannar, IGP (P&L) Nagendra Kumar, DIGs G. Pala Raju and S.V. Rajashekar Babu, who in turn will distribute the same to the police through the Police Commissioners and the Superintendents of Police.

Mr. Sawang said the port officials donated material worth about ₹30 lakh to the police personnel and thanked the authorities.

“Many police officers are doing duties during the national health emergency period. I request the public to cooperate with the police for complete lockdown till April 14, for the good of the society and the country,” Mr. Sawang said.