Andhra Pradesh: Kakinada police reunite missing baby with her parents

Kakinada SP M. Raveendranath Babu handing over the infant to her parents in Kakinada on Friday.

Kakinada SP M. Raveendranath Babu on Friday handed over an 18-month-old girl who went missing from Visakhapatnam Railway Station to her parents after the infant was traced to Kakinada city.

On September 10, Bandaru Veerababu hailing from Vakada village of Karapa mandal in Kakinada district reportedly found the infant all by herself at the Visakhapatnam railway station, and decided to bring her with him to his village. Mr. Veerababu kept the infant in the care of his sister Maheswari.

On being alerted about the presence of the infant in the village, the Karapa police swung into action and conducted a search for the infant’s parents. It later emerged that the baby’s parents, Ekki Raju and Ekki Lakshmi, had reportedly left the infant unsupervised while going around the Visakhapatnam railway station seeking alms.

The Visakhapatnam Railway Police responded to our campaign on the baby and provided us the details of the baby’s parents who had later lodged a missing complaint with the Government Railway Police (GRP-Visakhapatnam)“, said SP Mr. Raveendranath Babu.

The GRP-Visakhapatnam police and the girl’s parents on Friday took custody of the infant from the Kakinada police. Mr. Raveendranath Babu lauded the local police for tracing the missing baby.