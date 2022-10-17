Kakinada police file chargesheet in girl’s murder case within a week

T. Appala Naidu KAKINADA
October 17, 2022 22:09 IST

Kakinada SP M. Raveendranath Babu on Monday stated that a chargesheet has been filed within a week in the murder case of 22-year-old K. Devika. 

On October 10, a youth Gubbala Venkata Suryanarayana reportedly attacked and killed Devika near Karapa in Kakinada district for allegedly rejecting his marriage proposal.

In an official release, the SP said, “The chargesheet has been filed on Monday. All the necessary investigations have been completed. The forensic lab report will be added to the chargesheet within a week.”

