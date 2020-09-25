Kakinada police bust AP-Odisha gutka racket, four held

KAKINADA

25 September 2020 15:25 IST

Gutka worth of ₹35 lakh was seized while unloading at a fish tank godown

The Kakinada police on Friday arrested four persons and seized gutka worth of ₹35 lakh during a raid while the gang was unloading the gutka at a fish tank at Toorangi village in East Godavari district.

In a press conference held on Friday, Kakinada in-charge DSP A. Srinivasa Rao has said the gang of eight persons have been found involved in the illegal transportation and trade of the gutka by procuring it from Odisha State. The gutka was transported by road by stuffing it in the bags containing paddy husk.

The four persons arrested on Friday have been identified as Nunna Harinath, K. Satyanarayana, lorry driver, Ryali Vara Prasad and Odisha-based Mr. Ganesh.

“The cases have also been registered against the eight persons including the traders. The four persons arrested on Friday have been produced before a local court. The search is on for the rest of the four accused in the case”, said Mr. Srinivasa Rao. The police also seized a lorry in which the gang transported the gutka from Odisha and an autorickshaw.