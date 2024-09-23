Kakinada Municipal Corporation officials demolish illegal buildings to protect government land

KAKINADA

The Kakinada Municipal Corporation’s City Planning wing on Monday demolished four buildings during the eviction drive launched to protect government land in Kakinada Smart City. The civic body kick-started the drive based on the complaints received from the public. The buildings were allegedly built during the previous government for commercial activity.

KMC Commissioner Bhawna told The Hindu, “District Collector Sagili Shamohan has directed us to remove the buildings that were built on the government land at Santha Cheruvu road in response to complaints received from the public. We have launched the drive to remove the illegal buildings”.

Recently, the civic body has proposed to construct the drainage system in the municipal land on which the illegal buildings were built. The drainage system connects to adjacent Jyothula market which was developed by the civic body. KMC Deputy City Planner K. Haridas has stated that more encroachments would be removed during the ongoing drive.

